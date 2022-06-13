First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat to start the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a rough line of storms roll through this afternoon. Now most of that rain has ended, but we have several storm chances next week. Heat and humidity will also be soaring.

This evening, we could have another strong storm or two, but most areas should remain dry. Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Lows in the low 70s.

The heat is on Monday! Highs in the mid 90s feeling like 100-105°. Stay cool and hydrated! With this high heat and humidity, we’ll likely see isolated storms pop-up in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be almost as hot. Just a degree or two cooler. Tuesday we’ll have a round or two of scattered storms. These storms look to be strong and could possibly become severe. We’re all already under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday. The timing is a bit up in the air. A couple models have us getting a round of storms in the morning, while others have us getting a round in the afternoon and evening. With the cold front set to pass through in the evening, I’m leaning more towards us getting this round of storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, which would also increase our chance for severe storms given that the heating of the day provides more energy to storms.

The middle of next week will be a bit nicer. Still hot with highs in the upper 80s, but mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.

High heat returns Friday following a warm front and ahead of a cold front. High temperatures return to the low to mid 90s. We’ll get breezy Friday and see scattered storms. That activity will set us up for a gorgeous weekend!

Right behind the cold front, Canadian high pressure will start to move in. That will bring us tons of sunshine, keep us dry with low humidity and cooler temperatures. Expect highs both Saturday and Sunday to be in the low 80s.

