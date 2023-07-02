First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat with the potential for severe storms

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday morning! More heat and more storms are on the way. Some storms could become strong to severe.

The heat is really on today! Breezy 10-20 MPH south winds from a warm front heading north will help temperatures soar into the mid 90s, feeling like 100-106°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for many of our North Carolina communities until 8 PM, but everyone will be dealing with this high heat. Keep yourself and your pets cool and hydrated!

Sunday evening and night, we could have isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms. One model shows a quick line from 4-6 PM, but chances of that line forming look low. Our better chance for storms is after 7 PM across our northern communities. Majority of the region is under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the primary concerns.

Monday gets a touch hotter and will be the hottest day of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 105-110°. Another scattered shower and storm chance in the evening and nighttime hours, beginning after 3 PM and looking especially stormy in the evening. This time, everyone is under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms.

The 4th of July won’t be quite as hot as Monday, but it will still be a scorcher. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100-105°. There’s a chance for afternoon and evening isolated to scattered showers and storms. Everyone is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. I wouldn’t cancel your holiday plans, but definitely plan to have a place nearby you can duck into if a storm moves over your area.

Beyond that, it will be a wash, rinse, repeat weather. Each day will feature high temperatures around 90°, feeling closer to 100°. Each afternoon and evening, there will be a chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Next weekend is when we could start to see a bit of a cool down by a few degrees, but the PM storm chances stick around.

