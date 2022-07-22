Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! It’s been another hot day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. Temperatures keep climbing, bringing dangerous life-threatening heat this weekend.

Dry and partly cloudy tonight. Still warm with low temperatures again in the mid 70s.

This weekend will be very hot! Highs in the upper 90s Saturday. Mid to upper 90s Sunday. So Saturday is now looking like the hottest of the two days as Sunday is now trending a degree or two cooler than it has all week. Although, you won’t really notice much of a difference. Heat index values will still be 105-115° all weekend long.

There won’t be much relief from that high heat this weekend either. Only a few PM pop-up showers over a few lucky areas each day and a bit of a breeze on Sunday. Plan lots of cool, indoor activities and stay hydrated this weekend!

wtkr

Staying hot with isolated storm relief Monday. Highs in the mid 90s. We’ll see a bit more relief and rain for the rest of the workweek.

wtkr

Scattered storms start Tuesday and last through at least Friday. That will help temperatures cool down to around 90° Tuesday and Wednesday. Then temperatures unfortunately creep back into the mid 90s Thursday and Friday, despite the scattered storms sticking around. However, those scattered storms will still be able to provide brief relief as they’re passing through.

wtkr