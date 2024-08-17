First Warning Forecast: Dangerous surf and severe storms this weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking an unsettled weekend on tap. Saturday looks to be the pick day with strong to severe storms possible on Sunday.

Swells from Hurricane Ernesto will make for dangerous surf conditions.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

We'll kick off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. There's a slight 25% chance of isolated storms, so it might be wise to keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.

WTKR News 3

Things get a bit more interesting on Sunday as a strong cold front approaches. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s, but there's a 50/50 chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Make sure to stay weather-aware, especially in the afternoon and evening. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms.

WTKR News 3

The humidity will also be a bit higher this weekend, but will fall behind the cold front.

WTKR News 3

The start of the workweek brings another day of potential severe storms. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, so it’s going to feel warm and a bit muggy.

WTKR News 3

We're in for a bit of a cooldown as partly cloudy skies dominate, with the high only reaching the upper 70s on Tuesday. Rain chances drop significantly, with just a 20% chance of a shower. It'll be a more comfortable day overall as dewpoints fall into the 60s.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly sunny skies and refreshing highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday. With no rain in the forecast, it’s looking like a beautiful day to be outside.

The trend of pleasant weather continues on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll round out the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s once again. Overall, it looks like a nice end to the workweek.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the western side of Bermuda at 4:30 AM AST.

Dangerous rip currents will be possible for us for the next few days.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar