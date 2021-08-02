First Warning Forecast: Days of showers and storms along with a flood threat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Drier conditions overnight and into the day Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. If you need to get anything done outdoors, I would do them Monday as an unsettled stretch of weather is on tap for the rest of the week. A few showers will be possible late ahead of our next system which will stick with us for most of the week. A front will be stalled over the area the entire week with several areas of low pressure riding along it. This will make for an unsettled week. Temperatures will trend cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Grab the umbrella and keep it with you!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

