First Warning Forecast: Days of sunshine and highs in the 60s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A sunny, but windy weekend on tap.

Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures warming to the low 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday will be the coolest night of the week. Temperatures will fall well into the 40s.

Temperatures will then rebound to the mid 60s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

A nice warm up just in time for Wednesday. Highs will warm to the low 70s. We'll continue with the above normal temperatures on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and then back to the low 70s to end the work week.

