First Warning Forecast: Decent views for the solar eclipse Monday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We had another great day today. Highs in the low to mid 60s for most. A warming trend continues into the workweek.

Monday is the big day… The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse! Unfortunately, we won’t get to experience totality, but we will get to see a partial solar eclipse and we’re lucky enough to also see 3 rocket launches!

Here in Hampton Roads, around 82% of the sun will be covered during the peak of the eclipse at 3:20 PM. The eclipse begins at 2:04 PM and ends at 4:32 PM. The shadow will start from the southeast edge of the sun and end at the northern edge of the sun.

There will be 3 rocket launches fromWallops Island during the eclipse. Launches will be 45 minutes before the peak, at peak, and 45 minutes after the peak. Rockets will be visible 10-30 seconds after launch and might be seen as far out as Pittsburgh, PA; Wilmington, NC; and Hartford, CT.

As for local viewing conditions, we'll have a mostly clear sky. Clouds start moving in from west to east right after the peak, so the second half of the eclipse may require some cloud dodging to see. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Enjoy the sights and don't forget to keep your solar eclipse glasses on the entire time you're directly observing the eclipse!

Also, watch for nuisance tidal flooding if you're in a typical flood-prone area.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be warmer and rain eventually returns.

Tuesday through Thursday will have highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy with spotty showers later Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is our greatest chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Then, a cold front moves through. Rain ends soon after sunrise Friday. High temperatures will be cooler around 70° Friday.

Next weekend looks fantastic! Lots of sunshine, dry, and comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.