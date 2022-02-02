First Warning Forecast: Dense fog ahead of a nice warm up, before rain and falling temperatures arrive

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

**Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Thursday for our coastal Virginia communities**

Good Wednesday evening and Happy Groundhog Day! Phil saw his shadow today, so he’s predicting another 6 weeks of Winter. Could he be onto something? Maybe.

A cold front is very slowly approaching from the west that will eventually bring us a big temperature swing and mostly rain as we end the workweek.

Winds become southerly tonight, pumping more moisture into the atmosphere. We’ll stay dry, but dense fog will develop, reducing visibility down to ¼ mile or less, and last into Thursday morning. Overnight lows around 40°.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s Thursday and winds become breezier. Only a few early showers ahead of the front are possible. Most will stay decently dry throughout the day.

Eventually, later Friday, this cold front will pass through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. It’ll bring us scattered rain showers throughout the entire day Friday. Gradually throughout Friday night, the precipitation will end. It could briefly become a mix just before ending. No accumulation is expected.

Saturday gets cold, just in time for the Polar Plunge! Temperatures early Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s, warming into the mid to upper 30s. Breezy winds continue, making it feel even colder than that. At least there will be more sunshine to enjoy.

A disturbance along the coast Sunday will bring mostly northeastern North Carolina scattered precipitation midday Sunday. Right now, it looks like a rain/snow mix with a light dusting possible, but that could change. So, stay tuned! Highs Sunday in the low 40s.

Next week begins dry with temperatures gradually warming to the mid 40s the first half of the workweek.

