First Warning Forecast: Dense fog Saturday morning; A mostly dry weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We finally saw a return of sunshine today! More sun this weekend.

Tonight into Saturday morning, dense patchy fog will move in. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) with highs in the mid 70s. An isolated shower or storm is possible with bigger rain chances west of I-95 Saturday evening.

We will start with leftover clouds Sunday morning but should see more sunshine by midday. Highs will struggle to reach 70° and it will still be windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph, especially in the morning.

All weekend, tidal flooding is a concern between those gusty NE winds and a full moon.

Next week, temperatures warm back up into the mid and upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds each day. Showers possible Tuesday.

