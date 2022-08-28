First Warning Forecast: Dense fog Sunday morning; a drier end to the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday night! Today was a scorcher, then scattered storms helped bring us a bit of relief. This relief is brief, but real relief is on the way soon.

Scattered storms end soon after sunset around 9 PM. Behind these storms, clouds will clear out and dense patchy fog will form.

Sunday starts off warm in the low 70s with dense patchy fog. Once the fog clears, we’ll have plenty of sunshine. Clouds eventually pass through in the afternoon and evening hours again. Sunday should be a dry day for most. Highs in the upper 80s.

A slight dip in temperatures to the mid 80s Monday. Most locations will stay dry Monday with the exception of spotty showers across Dare county and the Outer Banks.

The 90s return Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered storms return around the front Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Following the cold front is a high pressure system to influence our weather for the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures drop to the low 80s next weekend and we should be mostly dry.