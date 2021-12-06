First Warning Forecast: Dense morning fog, followed by the 70s and a few showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A warm front is lifting over the area this morning with temperatures mainly in the 40s with a few 50s. Some patchy fog along with marine fog is possible this morning. A big warm up on tap today with highs in the low 70s! Expect a few more clouds. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. A strong cold front will move through late. There isn't a ton of moisture associated with it, but keeping a chance for a few showers. We will however see a big temperature drop. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s on Tuesday. An area of low pressure will approach from the Gulf of Mexico. Skies will be partly cloudy with more clouds building in ahead of the next system. Showers will move in overnight. Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week. Expect showers at times with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Looking mostly dry on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Thursday and warming to the lower 60s on Friday.

Even warmer on Saturday. Highs will warm to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible late ahead of a cold front that will move in on Sunday.

Better chances for scattered showers Sunday. It will be breezy with highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

