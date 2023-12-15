First Warning Forecast: Developing coastal storm will impact us this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! We have one more day of sun before our weather pattern shifts from this developing coastal storm.

It doesn't feel like it when you step outside this morning, but temperatures are on a warming trend. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s today as full sunshine continues.

We have a 50/50 weekend in store. A coastal low will bring us increasing clouds Saturday and lots of rain and wind Sunday.

Saturday will stay dry, so if you have plans to do something outdoors, Saturday is the day for it. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

Widespread rain moves in Sunday around 10 AM and lasts the rest of the day into the night. Expect 2-3" of rain with locally higher amounts possible. This could lead to localized flash flooding at times of heavy downpours in the evening hours. Winds will also be picking up to sustained southeasterly winds of 20-30 MPH and gusts could reach 50 MPH along the coast.

Currently, we have a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms across the southern Outer Banks Sunday afternoon and evening. We could see that risk get extended farther north. Damaging winds and flooding are the primary threats.

This will be a warmer event with highs in the low to mid 60s Sunday.

The coastal storm clears out Monday morning, but winds stay quite breezy. A few spotty showers are possible Monday evening behind the system. Highs will be above average Monday near 60°. Then the cool down hits.

High temperatures will drop to the mid 40s on Tuesday. Plus, Tuesday will still be breezy as high pressure starts to move in, so be prepared for a big chill. Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine though. This sunshine sticks around the rest of the week. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s Wednesday, then warm to the low 50s Thursday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM