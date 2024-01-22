First Warning Forecast: Done with the arctic blast, a warming trend begins

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We are finally done with the frigid Arctic air. Temperatures will only go up from here! However, the tradeoff will be several rainy, breezy, gloomy days this week.

We stay with a clear sky tonight, making it another cold one. Lows drop into the low 20s, but winds will be light, so it won’t feel colder than the air temperature. Sunshine sticks around Monday and temperatures warm into the mid 40s. Still below-average for highs this time of year, but warming up.

The following few days, we’ll notice big temperature jumps. Highs in the mid 50s Tuesday jump to the mid 60s Wednesday and top out with highs around 70° Thursday and Friday.

We get so warm under an unsettled pattern. This unsettled pattern will bring us lots of cloud cover beginning Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the week. Winds become breezy starting Thursday.

As for the rain, there’s a fair amount of uncertainty with that. It looks like spotty showers are possible Tuesday, more isolated activity Wednesday, then Thursday and beyond will have scattered rain showers each day.

The weekend continues this dreary trend of clouds, scattered rain showers, and breezy winds. Temperatures will be cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

