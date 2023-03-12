Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Dreary, cold and rainy today

Posted at 8:50 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 08:50:35-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today's Checklist
Grab all the rain gear before you head out the door today!

Rain will spread across the area this afternoon and last through Monday morning. After that, the rest of the week is looking dry.

Rain Chances
Rain is likely today and tomorrow. Then, a nice dry stretch for the rest of the week.
Rain forecast
Rain will spread across the area this afternoon and evening.
Rain Forecast
Expect a messy morning commute Monday morning.

Temperatures will however, trend below normal for this time of year.

Temperature forecast
Temperatures will trend below normal today through midweek.

Highs will warm to the mid 40s today. Expect the low to mid 50s through mid week. We'll finally see some milder weather by Thursday and Friday. Expect highs near 60 on Thursday with highs soaring to near 70 on Friday.

Rain chances will increase again on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV