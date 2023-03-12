First Warning Forecast: Dreary, cold and rainy today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Grab all the rain gear before you head out the door today!

Rain will spread across the area this afternoon and last through Monday morning. After that, the rest of the week is looking dry.

Rain is likely today and tomorrow. Then, a nice dry stretch for the rest of the week.

Rain will spread across the area this afternoon and evening.

Expect a messy morning commute Monday morning.

Temperatures will however, trend below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will trend below normal today through midweek.

Highs will warm to the mid 40s today. Expect the low to mid 50s through mid week. We'll finally see some milder weather by Thursday and Friday. Expect highs near 60 on Thursday with highs soaring to near 70 on Friday.

Rain chances will increase again on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

