First Warning Forecast: Dreary, cold and rainy today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Rain will spread across the area this afternoon and last through Monday morning. After that, the rest of the week is looking dry.
Temperatures will however, trend below normal for this time of year.
Highs will warm to the mid 40s today. Expect the low to mid 50s through mid week. We'll finally see some milder weather by Thursday and Friday. Expect highs near 60 on Thursday with highs soaring to near 70 on Friday.
Rain chances will increase again on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar