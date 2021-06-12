First Warning Forecast: Dreary Saturday with fog, mist and showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect areas of fog this morning along with scattered showers. Expect more clouds than sunshine through the day today with showers, mist and fog around. We'll continue with the chance for an isolated storm during the afternoon. Expect temperatures to be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. We'll start to dry out this evening. Some nuisance tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide. High tide at Sewells Point is 11 AM and 11 PM. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunshine will finally break out on Sunday. A cold front will approach, so keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

It will be warmer and more humid to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s with the chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. The best chance to see wet weather will be overnight as a cold front pushes through.

We'll continue with unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. It will turn less humid on Wednesday and more sunshine will break out. Just keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm.

Sunshine will continue to prevail on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will warm to the low 80s, while highs on Friday will soar to the upper 80s to near 90.

