First Warning Forecast: Drenching rain moves in overnight and Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Much cooler and wetter for the rest of the week. Grab the rain gear!

Partly cloudy skies today, but it will be much cooler. Highs will only warm to the low 50s which is below normal for this time of year and almost 30 degrees colder than Monday!

An area of low pressure will move along a stalled front on Wednesday bringing more rain to the area. It will be a soggy start to the day with highs in the low 50s. We'll switch over to scattered showers by the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

A few showers will be possible on Thursday, mainly for North Carolina.

Another cold front will move in to end the work week. Expect scattered showers Friday night and wind and rain on Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the 60s on Saturday and then fall into the 40s behind the cold front on Sunday. We'll finally see sunshine break out on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Don't forget to turn your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed on Saturday!

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar