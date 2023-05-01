First Warning Forecast: Drier and cooler for the week ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

It has certainly been an active weather day with a tornado tearing through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach. Numerous trees are down, there are reported power outages and gas leaks, and several homes and cars are heavily damaged. Aside from the tornado, many areas have also been dealing with flooding as over 3” of rain fell in several locations.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for the Eastern Shore until Midnight and Outer Banks until 2 AM.

wtkr

The good news is our severe threat is over and the storms have mostly cleared out. A few spotty showers are possible through the middle of the night. Clouds will quickly clear out and lows drop into the low 50s.

Monday will be a cooler, but nicer day. Highs in the upper 60s. Lots of sunshine in the morning with passing clouds in the afternoon and possibly a stray shower. Breezy 10-20 MPH winds. The same exact weather happens on Tuesday.

wtkr

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Highs in the low 60s. Still breezy and partly cloudy, but mostly dry.

wtkr

Temperatures begin to gradually rise the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday through Saturday. Still mostly dry with sun and clouds. Sunday gets warmer, back into the low 70s. This entire weekend looks dry and mostly sunny.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM