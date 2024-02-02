Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Drier and cooler weekend ahead

Posted at 9:38 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 21:38:38-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We enjoyed lots of sunshine and a bit of a warm up today. A dry cold front cools us down for the weekend.

Tonight, clouds will begin to increase. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s.

There will be a lot more cloud cover than sunshine Friday as a dry cold front moves overhead. It doesn’t look like there will be enough moisture around the front to produce rain, but a few stray showers can’t be completely ruled out. Despite the clouds, high temperatures will still be able to reach the mid 50s.

Behind this cold front is a cooler weekend. Highs in the mid 40s Saturday and around 50° Sunday. At least it will be a dry and sunny weekend, perfect for the Polar Plunge!

Next week is now trending drier. Just a mix of sun and clouds each day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s the first half of the week. As we’ll be between two powerful systems, a high pressure system to our north and low pressure system to our south, it will be very windy the first half of the week.

Strong sustained north-northeasterly winds of 20-35 MPH will also bring us the threat of tidal flooding.

Winds start dying down Thursday and temperatures begin to warm up again into the mid 50s.

