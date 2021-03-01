First Warning Forecast: Drier and sunnier, but much colder

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High pressure will build in from Canada tonight bringing in some clearing skies and much colder air. Expect lows in the low 30s and will only warm to the mid 40s on Tuesday. There will be a chilly breeze out of the north that will make temperatures feel like the 30s throughout the day.

Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday with a chance for some scattered showers. The best chance for showers will be in North Carolina.

We'll dry out by Thursday with highs in the low 50s under partly skies.

Partly cloudy skies will continue to prevail to end the work week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

As of now, looking dry for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. More sunshine will break out on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. We'll see high temperatures back to 50 degrees by Monday under mostly sunny skies.

