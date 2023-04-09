First Warning Forecast: Drier and warmer in time for Easter Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It’s been a cool and soggy day. Things are looking up for Easter as we hop on a dry and warming trend!

Tonight scattered showers will continue, especially across northeastern North Carolina. It will also stay breezy with 15-25 MPH northeast winds. Lows drop into the mid 40s.

Rain will eventually clear out earlier Sunday morning, so your Easter plans should be nice and dry. Clouds clear out throughout the morning, leaving us with lots of sunshine the second half of the day. High temperatures will still be cool, but a little warmer than Saturday was with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

While Sunday will be a bit warmer and drier, it will also be windier. Expect northeast winds of 20-30 MPH gusting to 40 MPH.

Those strong northeast winds will lead to tidal flooding the next few high tide cycles. Around half a foot of inundation is expected during high tide at 12 AM Sunday, 12 PM Sunday, and 1 AM Monday. Watch out in areas that typically experience tidal flooding.

High pressure influences our weather for much of the workweek. That means tons of sunshine Monday through Thursday and a gradual warming trend. Highs in the upper 50s Monday jump to the upper 60s Tuesday and upper 70s, flirting with 80°, Wednesday through Friday.

On Friday, clouds begin to increase as we move into an unsettled pattern for the weekend. It looks like we could see isolated to scattered rain showers next Saturday depending on where exactly a stationary front sets up. High temperatures will still be pleasant in the mid 70s.

