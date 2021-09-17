First Warning Forecast: Drier, pleasant weekend ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! Tropical Storm Odette has formed in the Atlantic just offshore to our east-northeast. It will continue to move to the northeast at 15 MPH. This has brought us higher humidity, scattered showers/storms, and a high rip current risk today. While those are the main impacts we’ll see from Odette, it will continue to bring us a rougher surf through the weekend and into next week. High rip current risk again Saturday with 4-5 feet waves expected. Likely a moderate rip current risk Sunday-Tuesday with 3 feet waves expected.

After today, we’ll be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend into the beginning of next week. A strong cold front passes through Wednesday. That could bring a few showers Tuesday, but the bulk of the rain associated with the front will fall on Wednesday. A few lingering showers are possible early Thursday morning. Of course, the exact timing could change depending on how fast this cold front decides to move through. The front will cool us down even more to highs in the mid 70s from Thursday on.

Behind the front, a high pressure system is set to move in. That will dry us out for the end of next week.

