First Warning Forecast: Drier start to the week, big temperature swings coming

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday morning! The patchy fog has cleared for us nicely. We’re in for a drier pattern to end the weekend and start the workweek. Temperatures this week will be on a bit of a roller coaster.

Most, if not all, areas will stay dry today. Expect passing afternoon and evening clouds. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler in the upper 80s.

wtkr

Similar weather for Monday. Highs in the mid 80s, partly cloudy and mostly dry. Much of the same continues Tuesday, but temperatures will return to the low 90s Tuesday.

A cold front will bring us some showers and storms later in the day Wednesday. Highs Wednesday remain in the low 90s, dropping to the mid 80s Thursday behind the front and eventually the low 80s for next weekend. We’ll also go back to a mostly dry pattern for the second half of the workweek into the weekend.