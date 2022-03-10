First Warning Forecast: Drier with an eventual warm-up the rest of the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! Today was soggy. As we stay in an unsettled pattern the rest of this week, showers will be possible each day and temperatures will be on the rise.

We had a good amount of rain today. Some locations picked up over 2”, but most of us saw around 1”. The rain is coming to an end this evening and not as much will fall the rest of this workweek.

wtkr

Mostly dry and cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the low 40s. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy and cool. Highs only rise into the upper 40s. Some isolated to scattered showers are possible midday Thursday, mainly across North Carolina.

Friday we’ll be able to see a bit more sunshine and temperatures return to where they should be for this time of year, in the upper 50s. Friday looks mostly dry. Possibly a few stray showers late in the day.

Scattered rain and even some thunderstorms move in late Friday night and really impact the first half of the day Saturday, all ahead of and along a strong cold front.

Saturday we could have severe thunderstorms and minor coastal flooding. It will also be warm and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and 20-25 MPH sustained winds with higher gusts. Behind the front, temperatures plummet.

Saturday night lows drop into the upper 20s. Sunday only warms into the upper 40s, despite having tons of sunshine.

wtkr

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday! Spring your clocks forward 1 hour.

wtkr

Temperatures jump into the 60s next workweek. Under the influence of high pressure, we’ll be partly cloudy and mostly dry the first half of the week.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: