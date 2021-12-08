First Warning Forecast: Dry and chilly Thursday, warmer and wetter weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We finally got some much needed rain today! These showers are clearing out now as a high pressure system is starting to move in. That will help clear cloud cover out tonight and drop temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

The rest of this week and this weekend will have something for everyone. Temperatures range from the 40s to 70s and we’ll have periods of rain and sun.

Thursday remains chilly. High temperatures in the upper 40s with more sunshine to enjoy. On Friday, the warm front from a strong approaching system starts to enter Hampton Roads. That will help warm temperatures up to the low 60s for the end of the workweek. This front may also bring a few showers Friday evening/night, but the better rain chance is along this system’s strong cold front Saturday night.

Ahead of the cold front, Saturday will be breezy and very warm. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s to kick off the weekend. The daytime hours Saturday look to stay dry, but after the sun sets, showers start moving in. Another decent amount of rainfall should fall throughout Saturday night. This cold front brings us another cool down. Highs will be 20° cooler Sunday, in the low 50s.

Next week, a high pressure system settles over the southeastern United States. That will bring us dry weather, plenty of sunshine, and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s throughout at least the first half of the workweek.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

