First Warning Forecast: Dry and mild today, showers and storms move in Thursday

Posted at 12:54 PM, Oct 12, 2022
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clouds will build in today. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s, which will end up being the warmest day of the week.

A cold front will move in Thursday bringing showers and storms by the morning. Expect showers through most of the day, with the rain moving out late. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s which is near-normal for this time of year.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png

A dry and fall-like weekend on tap. Expect highs in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Scattered showers will move in to kick off the work week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

