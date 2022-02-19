First Warning Forecast: Dry and sunny weekend, unsettled stretch next week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A frigid start this morning with many areas 40+ degrees colder than Friday morning!

A dry cold front will briefly break up this high pressure system this afternoon afternoon. Ahead of it, temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s. We may see a few stray clouds pop up later Saturday around the front, but we’ll stay dry. The main thing we’ll notice is cooler temperatures and gusty winds. 10-20 MPH westerly winds gust up to 35 MPH. Lows tonight drop into the mid 20s.

With the dry, windy weather today, our fire danger is increased. We do have some burn bans in effect. Also be careful of ignition sources like cigarettes and matches. Make sure those are disposed of properly.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler in the upper 40s, but it won’t be as windy and there will still be tons of sunshine.

If you prefer warmer, Spring-like temperatures, they’ll be here throughout most of next week. Highs in the mid 60s Monday gradually warm into the low 70s Wednesday, then a cold front knocks us back down to the low 50s Thursday.

