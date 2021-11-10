Watch
First Warning Forecast: Dry and warm Veterans Day, rainy Friday

Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 13:16:48-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A gorgeous day with highs in the 70s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 50s.

More clouds will build in on Veterans day. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

A cold front will bring rain to end the work week. Highs in the low 70s.

Drying and clearing on Saturday. It will be much cooler with highs only in the low 60s.

Even cooler on Sunday, but more sunshine will break out. Expect highs in the upper 50s.

The cool down continues to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

