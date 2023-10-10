First Warning Forecast: Dry and warm, weekend showers and cooler temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect partly sunny skies today with highs warming to the low and mid 70s.

More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. More sunshine will break out on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will go up by the end of the week. We are tracking a system that could bring us some showers late Friday into the day Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible through the day Saturday with a few lingering showers into Sunday. Saturday will be humid with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be much cooler and less humid. A few lingering morning showers will be possible, followed by some clearing. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. It will be on the windy side.

Even cooler to kick off the work week. Highs look to only warm to the low 60s!

