First Warning Forecast: Dry and warmer today, unsettled stretch ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking the warmest day over the next week and an unsettled stretch.

A much milder start this morning with many areas 10+ degrees warmer than Saturday. Many communities are starting off in the 60s. We'll start with sunshine and then a few clouds will build in as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Dew points will start to rise a bit as well, so you will start to feel a little more moisture in the air. Today will be the warmest day we'll have over the next seven days.

More clouds build in overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

We've been spoiled with the dry weather and sunshine, but things are about to take a turn. Expect more cloud cover to start the work week as a slow moving cold front approaches the region. Highs will warm to the low 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled and uncertain.We are expecting more clouds and the chance for showers and storms, but just how wet each day will be is still changing.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Conditions will start to feel more humid by midweek. Dew points will rise to near 70. Scattered storms will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Another chance for showers to end the work week. Highs will once again top off in the mid and upper 70s. Shower chances will continue into Saturday.

