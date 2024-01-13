First Warning Forecast: Dry and windy weekend, snow potential next week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clearing and windy today. If you've stepped outside this morning, you probably were blown away by not only the wind, but the temperatures. Many areas started out in the 60s, but will cool to the upper 40s as the day goes on. Winds will be out of the west at 20-30 mph, with higher gusts possible. Today will be one of those days you'll want to layer up!

WTKR News 3

Mostly clear and cold overnight. Expect lows in the low and mid 30s.

Sunny to start the day Sunday, with clouds building in as the day progresses. Highs in the low 50s.

Historically, next week is the coldest week with normal highs near 50 and normal lows around 33 degrees.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Martin Luther King Day on Monday is looking interesting. Some snow is now showing up on some of the forecast models. We are keeping a slight chance for a few snowflakes. It will be chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

Here's a comparison of three of our weather models at 2 PM on Monday.

WTKR News 3

The GRAF model is pretty aggressive with bringing in some snow showers during the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

While the GFS model wants to bring in more of a wintry mix.

WTKR News 3

And the Euro model is keeping most of the area dry, but cloudy.

There is a better chance to see a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Here's the model comparison for Tuesday.

WTKR News 3

The GRAF model is painting in rain by Tuesday morning.

WTKR News 3

The GFS is mainly dry, but painting in some snow of a wintry mix across the peninsulas and Easter Shore.

WTKR News 3

The EURO is also saying rain for 7 AM Tuesday.

The weather models are disagreeing once again on Wednesday. For now, we'll keep a chance for some morning snow showers, but skies should become mostly sunny fairly quickly. Expect a frigid start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and highs only warming to the mid 30s.

Here's what the models say about Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

The GFS has snow falling across almost the entire area Wednesday morning.

WTKR News 3

The EURO is already showing dry air moving in.

As you can see, no two models are agreeing with if and when snow will fall. We will continue to keep an eye on the snow potential.

Another morning in the 20s on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

A few showers will be possible by Friday afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 40s.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar