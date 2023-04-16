First Warning Forecast: Dry, sunny and cool to start the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! A cold front will pass through tonight and bring cooler temperatures for the start of the week. Another system impacts us next weekend.

Scattered rain and storms continue until about 10 PM tonight, then we’ll mostly dry out. Spotty activity is still possible the rest of the night. By sunrise, we’ll be dry and clouds will start to clear out.

Monday starts off with temperatures in the low 60s, warming into the low 70s by the afternoon. Much of Monday will have lots of sunshine to enjoy.

The entire workweek will be dry with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds. High temperatures gradually climb. We’ll be in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and back into the low 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Another system brings us rounds of showers late Friday, throughout Saturday and especially throughout Sunday. However, it won’t be a washout weekend. Next weekend will likely be a windy one again. Sunday will also be cooler in the low 70s for highs.

Pollen Forecast:

Pollen levels stay very high the next several days with dry weather and breezy winds. The main allergens are oak, maple, and alder.

