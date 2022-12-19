First Warning Forecast: Dry, then rain, wind and a big temperature drop

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A chilly night on tap with lows falling below the freezing mark for many.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Conditions will be mostly dry on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A slight chance for a shower late Wednesday ahead of our next system.

Our eyes turn to Thursday and Friday as a storm system heads our way. Rain will move in by Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday morning. The wind will crank up, especially on Friday out of the SSW at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Temperatures will be milder on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. We may even see a few 60s. Friday will be mild to start with temperatures warming to the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures will plummet behind the storm system. Lows Friday night will be in the low 20s. Now there is a slight chance to see the rain switch over to a little wintry mix before the rain moves out by Friday afternoon, but looks like most of the moisture should be out of here before our temperatures really take a plunge. Stay tuned for any changes!

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be downright frigid! Highs will only warm to the low 30s on Saturday, but it will feel like the teens and 20s with the wind chill. Winds will back off a bit on Sunday, but it will still be cold with highs in the low 30s.

