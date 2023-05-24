First Warning Forecast: Dry through Friday, wet & windy for the holiday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will trend in the upper 60s to low 70s through Sunday. Expect the rest of the week and into the weekend to be on the blustery side.

Shower chances will go up by the holiday weekend thanks to a developing Nor'easter.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track up the East Coast and spread wind and rain across the area. Right now, scattered showers are possible on Saturday, with better chances for showers and even some storms on Sunday. The storm system will be hanging around for Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s. Expect showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will warm to the mid 70s and then up to 80 by Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

