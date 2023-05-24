Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Dry through Friday, wet & windy for the holiday

Posted at 7:22 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 19:32:14-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will trend in the upper 60s to low 70s through Sunday. Expect the rest of the week and into the weekend to be on the blustery side.

Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Shower chances will go up by the holiday weekend thanks to a developing Nor'easter.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

An area of low pressure is forecast to track up the East Coast and spread wind and rain across the area. Right now, scattered showers are possible on Saturday, with better chances for showers and even some storms on Sunday. The storm system will be hanging around for Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s. Expect showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will warm to the mid 70s and then up to 80 by Wednesday.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV