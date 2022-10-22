First Warning Forecast: Dry today, coastal showers & wind Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking a 50/50 weekend. Showers and wind on the way Sunday for some.

Today will be dry with more sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will increase this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Not as chilly overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 50s.

A coastal low will impact the area on Sunday. The best chance for showers and wind will be along the coast. Inland areas should stay mainly dry, minus a few showers. Not expecting a ton of rain from this system. Expect clouds to stick around all day. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the N and NE at 15-20 mph. A few higher gusts possible.

Drying out just in time to kick off the work week. Expect clouds to start the day, with some clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

More sunshine will break out and temperatures will trend warmer starting on Tuesday. Highs will warm to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A weak front will move in on Wednesday. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, but will continue to watch it. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s.

Turning breezy for the end of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s both Thursday and Friday.

