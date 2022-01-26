First Warning Forecast: Dry today & tomorrow, wintry weather by end of week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

What a difference a day makes! Much colder today with highs in the mid 30s. Gusty winds will make it feel closer to the 20s throughout the day. Get ready for a frigid night. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the low and mid 20s.

Thursday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine, but it will be deceiving! Expect highs only in the upper 30s. It will be a good day to prepare for the winter weather headed our way. Clouds will start to build in overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

More clouds to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 40s. Rain will move in by the afternoon and evening. As temperatures cool, expect the rain to chance to a wintry mix and then to snow. Snow will continue overnight. Winds will pick up as well.

Expect widespread snow overnight to Saturday morning. Snow showers should move out by midday or afternoon Saturday. It is too early for specific snowfall numbers, but 3” to 7” of accumulation is looking likely based on the current trends. It will be cold with highs right around the freezing mark. Tidal and coastal flooding will also be an issue with this storm system. It will be frigid overnight with lows in the teens! Some of the coldest air we have felt this season. Brr!

Sunshine will break out on Sunday, but it will continue to be cold with highs in the low and mid 30s. Not expecting a whole lot of melting.

Temperatures will warm into the low 40s on Monday and mid 40s on Tuesday. Whatever snow melts during the day will more than likely refreeze overnight since temperatures will fall into the 20s.

