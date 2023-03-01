First Warning Forecast: Dry today, wet end to the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The spring-like stretch of weather will continue through the end of the week.

A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday, but it's still looking dry with highs in the mid 60s.

A little wet and unsettled by the end of the week. Expect showers on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be milder, with highs in the low 70s. Showers will mainly be confined to the first half of the day on both days. Prepare to have a messy morning commute on both Thursday and Friday.

A little cooler, but still not bad on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. It will be wet and windy.

We'll dry out and cool down by the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.

Looking ahead, looks like temperatures will be cooler than normal through mid-March.

