First Warning Forecast: Drying out and cooling down for Mother’s Day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Much of today was nice up until scattered storms started rolling through this evening. Fortunately, this won’t continue into Mother’s day itself.

Some of these evening storms could become strong to severe. Flash flooding and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. Thunderstorms look to end around Midnight, but scattered rain showers will continue the rest of the night.

When you wake up on Mother’s Day, it should be mostly dry. Showers all look to end by 8 AM. Clouds eventually start breaking apart in the afternoon. Mother’s Day will be cooler and breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Overall, a great day to celebrate mom!

wtkr

Monday stays cool in the low 70s. Another partly cloudy and mostly dry day.

Tuesday has the biggest change in our forecast. It now looks like we’ll have scattered rain showers throughout much of the day and night Tuesday as we’re in between two fronts. Temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s.

The middle of the week looks dry and mild. Wednesday and Thursday are looking like identical copies of each other. Partly cloudy, breezy, and highs in the mid 70s.

wtkr

Friday into next weekend, temperatures return to the upper 70s. Spotty showers are possible ahead of an approaching cold front Friday and Saturday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

