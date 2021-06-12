First Warning Forecast: Drying out and getting cooler as we head into the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday night! We had another evening with soaking rain. Some moderate to heavy rain is still falling across southside and NC. The stalled boundary responsible for all of the rain we've had the past couple of days will move south as a cold front early Saturday morning. That will help dry us out from the north to the south.

The bulk of the rain will end by sunrise Saturday. Lingering light scattered showers will taper off throughout Saturday morning. We should be drier Saturday afternoon and evening. However, showers may linger in our North Carolina counties Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks to be a mostly dry day for us all. A weaker front passes through Monday, which could bring us a quick line of storms Monday evening. A stronger cold front moves through Tuesday, potentially bringing more scattered showers and storms primarily Tuesday afternoon and evening. A stray shower can't be ruled out the rest of the workweek, but we look to be mostly dry the second half of the workweek.

Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s this Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Ahead of the cold front Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid 80s to start off the workweek. Then we'll be cooler again in the low 80s to end the workweek. Humidity drops to comfortable levels Sunday and again Wednesday through Thursday.