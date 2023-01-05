First Warning Forecast: Drying out and saying goodbye to the 70s

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday Evening! It was active this afternoon with that quick line of rough storms passing through. We had a tornado warning and a few severe thunderstorm warnings. The storms have since cleared and we’ll be back in a dry stretch for a little bit.

Clouds linger throughout tonight. We may have a few stray showers, but most areas should stay dry. Lows will be quite warm in the low 60s.

We warm up just a few degrees Thursday into the mid 60s. We’ll also see some sunshine throughout Thursday. A lot more sunshine on Friday, but temperatures will be much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to end the workweek.

Temperatures continue on a cooling trend for this weekend. Highs in the low 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. Late Sunday into Monday, we’ll have another round of rain showers. Then, temperatures warm up a bit for the workweek.

High temperatures will be closer to seasonal normals in the low to mid 50s at least the first half of the workweek. Wednesday, we could see another round of showers.