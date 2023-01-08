First Warning Forecast: Drying out and warming up slightly

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! The end of our weekend has been quite soggy, as expected. The workweek will start off drier, but late in the week more showers arrive with a warm up.

Scattered showers will clear out by 5 AM Monday. Temperatures stay pretty stable throughout our rain event. Lows in the low 40s. Clouds clear out Monday morning.

The first half of the workweek will be mostly dry and warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds. Clouds build throughout the day Thursday as we have another system heading our way.

This system will bring scattered rain showers Thursday evening, throughout the night and into Friday morning. It’ll be a warm rain with highs near 60° both days.

Next weekend cools back down to the upper 40s, but it looks like a mostly dry weekend with plenty of sunshine.