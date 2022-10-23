First Warning Forecast: Drying out and warming up the first half of the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! It’s been a dreary day with clouds and rain. Our coastal communities saw the most rainfall – just over an inch in some places. This coastal low will continue to impact us a little on Monday, then we dry out for the workweek and have a bit of a roller coaster ride in temperatures.

Tonight, expect mist and drizzle with a few isolated light rain showers. Temperatures drop just a few degrees into the mid 50s. Monday morning, there will be spotty showers along the immediate coastline. Then we all catch a dry break until late afternoon/early evening when a round of isolated showers at the tail end of this low passes through. More clouds than sunshine Monday and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

The rest of the workweek will be mostly dry with just a few stray showers here and there. Partly cloudy each day. Temperatures gradually warm to our peak in the mid 70s Wednesday. Wednesday evening, a weak cold front passes through and gradually cools us down to highs in the mid 60s this weekend.