First Warning Forecast: Drying out, but still gloomy for the rest of the weekend

Showers, fog and mist this evening.

Showers will come to an end for the most part tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s and winds will pick up out of the northwest.

We could see a few lingering showers early Sunday, otherwise, expect lots of cloud cover and breezy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm to 60 degrees! Definitely have to break out that sweater!

Tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide on Sunday at 10 am and again on Monday at 11 am at Sewells Point.

The clouds will continue to hang around through Monday, but rain chances will drop. Temperatures will trend in the 60s through Wednesday. We'll start to warm into the 70s by the end of the week. Conditions will stay mainly dry.

Meteorologist April Loveland

