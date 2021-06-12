First Warning Forecast: Drying out, cooling down and losing the humidity

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

It has been a very rainy past few days. Some places saw nearly 6 inches of rain! The good news is we have finally dried out now.

Tonight, we'll stay mostly dry. However shallow coastal flooding could occur near shorelines and tidal waterways. 1-2 feet inundation is possible as onshore winds persist in the central Chesapeake Bay. Lows drop a bit lower than they have been down to the mid 60s.

We stay with cooler temperatures Sunday. Highs reach near 80. We will be able to see more sunshine tomorrow and should be able to remain dry. Sunday will feel more comfortable outdoors with lower humidity. If you're headed to the beach tomorrow, watch for rip tides as we are in a moderate risk with a surf height of 2-3 feet.

Heat and humidity rise Monday and Tuesday around a cold front. Highs in the mid 80s both days. This cold front could bring a line of storms Monday evening and scattered showers or storms mainly in the Outer Banks and Albemarle Tuesday afternoon and evening. Following that front, we remain in an unsettled weather pattern Wednesday. That will be enough to keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening into Wednesday night.

A few stray showers are possible Thursday along the coast, but we should be mostly dry by Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler again with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. There will also be low humidity the second half of the workweek. A lot more sunshine is on the way Thursday and Friday. Friday heat and humidity creeps back in though. Highs in the mid 80s. Next Saturday, storm chances could return to our forecast.

