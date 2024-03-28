First Warning Forecast: Drying out in time for Easter weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! It has been a soaker of a day! Many areas have seen 2-3” of rainfall. Some have even seen over 4”. The good news, the rain ends later this evening and we stay mostly dry through Easter. The not so good news, more rain is on the way for April.

By the end of this rain event tonight, we’ll likely have set a new rainfall record for the month of March. Our current record is 10.36” set in 1994. We have also set a new daily rainfall record for March 28th.

Most areas should be dry by 9 PM. Then, clouds clear out. Temperatures drop into the lower 40s under a mostly clear sky tonight.

Easter weekend is looking fantastic! Friday through Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be on the rise too. Highs in the mid 60s Friday jump to the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

April begins on Monday and rain showers return. Scattered rain with some embedded thunderstorms Monday - Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above-average in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday, then fall into the low 60s Wednesday. Thursday will be dry with plenty of sunshine, but cooler. High temperatures in the upper 50s.