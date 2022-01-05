First Warning Forecast: Drying out later today, another chance of snow early Friday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A warm front lifts north across the area today. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s with a few scattered showers around through this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and milder overnight with lows in the low 40s.

More sunshine will break out on Thursday and temperatures will warm to the low 50s. Looks like it will be a pretty nice day. A cold front will approach as the day progresses. It will cross the region Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring the chance for showers. Once temperatures cool, we could see the rain switch over to sleet or snow, mainly in the north and west. Right now, accumulations are looking light. Our far northern locations could see up to an inch. The highest totals will once again be toward Richmond.

A few lingering rain or snow showers will be possible early Friday. Otherwise, expect clearing skies and cooling temperatures. Highs will only warm to the upper 30s to near 40. Frigid and clear overnight with lows dipping into the mid 20s. Brrr!

It's going to be downright cold on Saturday as highs struggle to get out of the 30s! Expect plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving! Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

A cold front will move in on Sunday with a chance for scattered showers later in the day. It will be much warmer though with highs near the 60 degree mark.

A chance for a few lingering showers on Monday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s.

