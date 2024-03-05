First Warning Forecast: Drying out today, Widespread rain moves in Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Highs will top out in the 60s today with more clouds than sunshine.

Fog will build in overnight.

We'll deal with another wet day on Wednesday. Expect clouds, rain and storms during the day with highs in the mid 60s.

A few lingering showers on Thursday. Highs will be warm to near 60. It will be a few degrees cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

More rain and wind will move in on Saturday. Temperatures will rebound to the low 60s. Showers will linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures will once again warm to the low 60s.

Dry with more sunshine on Monday. Highs will warm to the mid 50s.

