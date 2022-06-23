First Warning Forecast: Drying out tonight; Up and down temperature swings next

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! It’s been a stormy afternoon, but these storms will help cool us down. Unfortunately, that cool down won’t last long. The heat creeps back in as the weekend goes on.

While it looks like the severe threat has passed, expect scattered showers and storms to continue through tonight. By 10 PM a lot of the storm activity should be done. By 2 AM we should really start to see that rain taper off quite a bit. Still some lingering Thursday morning showers, although a lot of us will be dry by sunrise. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s.

Cooler and more pleasant Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 70s and partly cloudy. Again, just a few lingering morning showers. Then, as we get closer to the weekend, high pressure starts to move in.

This high pressure system will bring us lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday. It will also eventually bring us a warming trend. Highs Friday in the low 80s warm to the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. This weekend should be nice and dry.

Scattered showers and storms return for the first half of the workweek. A cold front Monday evening will stall just along the coast, sparking storms Monday and keeping scattered showers around Tuesday into Wednesday. This cold front drops high temperatures from the upper 80s Monday to the upper 70s, near 80° Tuesday and Wednesday.

