First Warning Forecast: Drying out with climbing temperatures this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday evening! It has certainly been a soggy day. We’ll dry out for the weekend while heat and humidity begin to build.

Scattered showers and storms will clear out tonight. With a soggy ground, we could wake up to dense patchy fog Saturday morning. A few spotty showers are possible Saturday, but many locations and much of the day looks dry. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid 80s, possibly reaching the upper 80s inland.

wtkr

Sunday stays mostly dry with clouds and sunshine. Again, temperatures will be in the mid 80s, feeling like the low to mid 90s.

Next week is when the heat is really on. High temperatures in the low 90s, feeling like 100-105° Monday and Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible again Monday. Then, we’ll have a mostly dry break mid-week, Tuesday and Wednesday.

wtkr

A cool front Tuesday night will drop temperatures and humidity down a bit. Highs in the upper 80s Wednesday. Temperatures gradually rise the second half of the week back into the low 90s Friday. Scattered thunderstorms return late week too.

