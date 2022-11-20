First Warning Forecast: Even colder Sunday before a gradual warming trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday night! It was another chilly day with even colder temperatures on the way Sunday. Soon, we’ll head on a gradual warming trend.

Clouds increasing tonight won’t stop temperatures from dropping into the mid and upper 30s. Clouds gradually clear from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day Sunday. High temperatures only reach the mid 40s and it will feel a little colder as we become breezy. 10-20 MPH northwest winds gust to 30 MPH throughout the day.

After a cold end to our weekend, Thanksgiving week is looking nicer. We’ll have lots of sunshine Monday, then partly cloudy days after that. Temperatures gradually climb to where they should be this time of year by Thanksgiving. Highs in the low 50s Monday, mid 50s Tuesday, and upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low 60s.

Grab your rain gear before you head out for your Black Friday shopping. Scattered showers will be around Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday will be cooler in the mid 50s again.