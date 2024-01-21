First Warning Forecast: Even colder Sunday morning before a gradual warming trend begins

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Sunday morning will be even colder, but then a gradual warming trend begins. The tradeoff for warmth will be scattered rain showers.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures plunge into the upper teens. We stay breezy with 30 MPH wind gusts, making it feel like we’re in the single digits overnight. Some locations could feel closer to 0°.

While Sunday will be sunny, it will still be very cold. Highs in the mid 30s feel like the mid 20s with continuing breezy winds.

Lots of sunshine lasts throughout Monday and temperatures start to warm up. Highs in the mid 40s. We jump to the mid 50s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday. Clouds begin to increase ahead of our next system Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few isolated showers could fall Wednesday, but it looks more likely for scattered rain Thursday through Sunday. While we will have a soggy stretch, it will at least be much warmer. High temperatures around 70° Thursday and Friday. We do fall into the upper 50s for highs Saturday, but that’s still above-normal. Overnight lows will warm into the 50s.

